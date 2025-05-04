A series of workshops will be held next week to give advice on end-of-life experience and care.

The online workshops will be part of the national Dying Matters Awareness Week from Monday, May 5 to Sunday, May 11.

In the same way new parents learn how to look after their newborn baby, the workshops will help people learn more about what happens at end of life and how to care for a loved one at home.

Local experts will answer questions and provide advice

They are supported by Dying Matters in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, LOROS, the National Association of Funeral Directors and NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

The workshops open with ‘Planning for end of life’ on Tuesday.

It deals with how to talk about death with others; caring for a loved one and support for carers; Respect and Advance Care Planning; things to consider when planning your funeral; will writing and digital legacy.

Wednesday’s workshop is titled ‘What to expect at end of life - the dying process’.

Aspects covered include dying in hospital, at home, in a care home or nursing home, and in a hospice.

The workshops, all of which run from 6pm to 8pm, conclude on Thursday with After death – what happens next?

Areas covered include what happens to loved ones at the funeral directors; the stages of grief and bereavement support; and legalities and death certificates.

The workshop panels are made up of professionals who work with patients and families at end of life and each will include a question and answer session.

To register for a workshop or to submit a question in advance, click here.

Workshops will be delivered via Microsoft Teams. To get help setting this up, email liz.mcintyre3@nhs.net by May 2.