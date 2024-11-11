Hundreds of people gathered in a town to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Rutland’s Service of Remembrance on Sunday (November 10) started with a parade from Oakham Castle along High Street.

Military units, cadets, scouts, guides, members of voluntary organisations and Armed Forces veterans were among those to parade.

Wreaths were placed on the war memorial at All Saints’ Church, Oakham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A service then took place at All Saints’ Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

A veteran who turned his hand to poetry writing as part of his mental health recovery and Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness were among those to speak in the service.

One in five Rutland residents have a connection to the Armed Forces.

Lord Lieutenant Dr Sarah Furness lays a wreath at the war memorial. Photo: Chris Lowndes

In addition to Rutland’s two army bases, there are military personnel living in the county who serve elsewhere, as well as reservists, and many veterans and military families.

The Rutland county Service of Remembrance. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The parade started from Oakham Castle and travelled along High Street. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The parade started from Oakham Castle and travelled along High Street. Photo: Chris Lowndes

