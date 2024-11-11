Service of Remembrance held in Oakham, Rutland
Hundreds of people gathered in a town to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.
Rutland’s Service of Remembrance on Sunday (November 10) started with a parade from Oakham Castle along High Street.
Military units, cadets, scouts, guides, members of voluntary organisations and Armed Forces veterans were among those to parade.
A service then took place at All Saints’ Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony.
A veteran who turned his hand to poetry writing as part of his mental health recovery and Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness were among those to speak in the service.
One in five Rutland residents have a connection to the Armed Forces.
In addition to Rutland’s two army bases, there are military personnel living in the county who serve elsewhere, as well as reservists, and many veterans and military families.
Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.