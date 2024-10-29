Broadcaster Angela Rippon spoke movingly about her mother’s dementia at an event designed to get people talking about the condition.

Organised by Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford Alicia Kearns, Rutland's Great Dementia Conversation brought a panel of dementia experts before an audience at The Barnsdale near Rutland Water.

The experts spoke about small changes people can make to their words, actions and communities in order to make Rutland the first ‘dementia friendly’ county.

During her 15-minute talk, Angela recalled a visit she made to a brain bank for a documentary, The Truth About Dementia, and how she handled a healthy brain, and one from a person who had died with dementia.

“The healthy brain was large and heavy and was like slicing through steak,” she told the audience of about 150 carers, community group leaders and others with an interest.

“The dementia brain was light and shrunken. When sliced it was thin and like a piece of lace.

Angela Rippon and Alicia Kearns

“Dementia kills the brain cells and when they die they are gone for good.”

She told how this had affected her mother’s behaviour from the age of 82, saying: “I remember her having a complete meltdown in a shop and the staff being terrified. They didn’t know to keep calm, listen and then distract her onto something else.”

Angela added that people with dementia should not be excluded from family events, because they were still capable of enjoying ‘the moment’ - the cake, the music, the dancing - even if unable to grasp the occasion.

“Don’t write them off - people can still live well with dementia,” she said.

Ian Sherriff made Plymouth the first 'dementia friendly city' in the UK

After Angela’s talk, Government advisor Ian Sherriff spoke about numbers, sharing that 55 million people in the world are living with dementia, and that there will be an estimated 900 people with dementia in Rutland by 2030.

His partner, Liz Hitchens, chairs Dementia Friendly Rural Parishes and promoted inclusion for people with dementia in community groups, such as walking, singing, crafts and reading.

She also referred to the Dementia Friendly Parish Action Plan, which advises small changes that can make a big difference in communities.

Dementia expert Ian Sherriff made sure the audience participated

Speakers also addressed accidental discrimination, and how routines and the right signals can help someone to live well with dementia.

Speaking after the event, Mrs Kearns said: “I am so grateful to Angela and our amazing panel of dementia experts who gave up their afternoon to support our ambition to make Rutland the first dementia friendly county in the country.

“Each talk gave a fascinating insight into how different parts of our community can make small changes to become more dementia friendly and supportive of those living with the condition, as well as their family and loved ones.

Consultant neuropsychologist Rupert Noad explained the causes of dementia

“I hope Rutland’s Great Dementia Conversation has encouraged anyone who has noticed something has changed, or whose loved one may be showing signs of dementia, to have the confidence to step forward and access the wide network of support available locally.”

Manning an information stand was Danie Reeves from Dementia Support South Lincs, which is based at Wake House in North Street, Bourne

More information and training opportunities can be found on the Dementia Friends website dementiafriends.org.uk