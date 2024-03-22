Home   Rutland   News   Article

Delays on A1 in Rutland between Pickworth and Stretton

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 14:12, 22 March 2024
 | Updated: 17:19, 22 March 2024

Drivers are facing delays on the A1.

Traffic is queuing on the A1 southbound in Rutland between Pickworth and Stretton.

Google Maps is reporting there to have been a crash in the area this afternoon (Friday, March 22) while AA is yet to release any information.

Traffic is slow on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography
Update: The road is now clear.

