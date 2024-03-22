Delays on A1 in Rutland between Pickworth and Stretton
Published: 14:12, 22 March 2024
| Updated: 17:19, 22 March 2024
Drivers are facing delays on the A1.
Traffic is queuing on the A1 southbound in Rutland between Pickworth and Stretton.
Google Maps is reporting there to have been a crash in the area this afternoon (Friday, March 22) while AA is yet to release any information.
Update: The road is now clear.
Maddy Baillie