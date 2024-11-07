Care home residents welcomed a visitor with a difference as a four-legged friend popped in.

Miniature therapy pony Darwin dropped by at the Chater Lodge Care Home, in Ketton, on Wednesday.

Although small in stature, Darwin has a huge heart and roamed from resident to resident offering company, affection and cuddles.

Trained therapy pony Darwin visits Chater Lodge

Therapy horses or ponies can provide emotional and physical benefits for a variety of people, including the elderly

“We knew that he would be gratefully received by the residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus,” general manager Zoe Postgate.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Darwin’s visit brought back some happy childhood memories for one resident.

“As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm,” said Betty.

“Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that Darwin was able to spend the afternoon with us.”