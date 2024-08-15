Home   Rutland   News   Article

Oakham man accused of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred to face trial at Leicester Crown Court

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:37, 15 August 2024
 | Updated: 11:37, 15 August 2024

A 45-year-old man has denied trying to provoke racial unrest.

Mark Heath of Kestrel Road in Oakham was charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday last week (August 9) where he was remanded into custody before appearing at a plea trial and preparation hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday (August 13).

Leicester Crown Court. Credit: Google
After pleading not guilty to the charge, a trial date was set for October 21.


