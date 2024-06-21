A bereaved mum has hit out at the lack of respect for a cemetery which has been left to turn into ‘an absolute mess’ .

A number of bereaved families have called on Cottesmore Parish Council to tidy up the village cemetery, which has become overgrown.

Kerrie Noon, who visits her son Alex’s grave, is among those left frustrated by the ‘absolute mess’ in the cemetery.

Cottesmore Cemetery

She said: “It’s hard enough visiting but going there now makes me more sad.

“It is dreadful.”

Alex died 10 years ago at the age of 17 after a ski accident on a family holiday, just a few months after moving to Cottesmore.

Photos of Alex Noon taken a couple of weeks before he died

Kerrie describes taking comfort when she first saw the plot as she felt she was laying her son to rest in a beautiful place. But, for her, this has now changed.

She said: “Now I don’t want him to be there as it feels like there is no respect.”

The 52-year-old says she first noticed the graveyard was becoming overgrown and messy three years ago.

The graves in Cottesmore Cemetery

But she said recently it has worsened with long grass and broken trees.

Not only does the appearance upset her, but she also worries that if it looks uncared for that people may start hanging out in the space and damaging it.

Maintenance of the cemetery is the responsibility of the parish council, although relatives are asked to maintain their own plots.

The war graves are looked after separately by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and according to Kerrie their upkeep is a contrast from the rest of the cemetery.

Cottesmore Cemetery

She said: “I would be happy to volunteer to help with the maintenance, however they are given the funds to look after that space which we pay our council tax for.”

Kerrie added: “A cemetery should be the most respectful place in a village as it’s where your loved ones are.

“At the moment it feels like there is no respect whatsoever with taking care of that area.”

A parish council meeting was held in the village on Monday (June 17), where a number of frustrated residents voiced their feelings.

Speaking after the meeting, chairperson of Cottesmore Parish Council, Chris Donovan, said it was ‘quite right’ for people to complain as the cemetery has got ‘a little bit overgrown’.

According to Coun Donovan this is because the contract with the company employed to cut and strim the grass fell through, and funds were cut by Rutland County Council.

In previous years Coun Donovan says it has been cut and hasn’t been raised as a ‘burning issue’.

He described the parish council meeting as ‘heated’ and says although the situation isn’t fully resolved, he hopes reassurance has been given.

“Quite rightly graveyards and people’s loved ones are going to be an emotive issue,” he said.

“The proof will be in the pudding, and that will be when they see we have done something.”

The parish council has appointed a new contractor and hopes to establish a four-week cutting plan.

Last week, bereaved families were left devastated to find their loved ones’ graves have been decimated by weed killer, while a Grantham woman was upset at the state of Great Gonerby churchyard.

