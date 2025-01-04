Home   Rutland   News   Article

Hamilton House in Bourne Road, Essendine on the market with Norton Rickett

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 05:00, 04 January 2025

A smart and modern family home is on the market.

Built in 2010, this four-bedroom village property has been recently updated by the current owners.

The ground-floor offers spacious accommodation with three reception rooms and benefits from zoned under-floor central heating.

A bright kitchen/breakfast room is well-appointed with fitted and integral appliances, as well as having plumbing for a washing machine in the side store cupboard.

Bi-fold doors lead out from the kitchen to the south-facing rear patio, making it an ideal place for entertaining or al fresco dining.

Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, three of which have fitted wardrobes.

The principal bedroom has an en suite shower and the family bathroom is fitted with both a shower and bath.

The property is located in an elevated position off Bourne Road in Essendine with a front lawn and a pathway to the side leading to the entrance doorway.

A side gate gives access to a south-facing garden with a cabin which is currently used as a gym but could be ideal for a studio or home office.

Beyond the garden there is parking for two cars, accessed from a shared lane.

Hamilton House is on the market with a guide price of £425,000.

For more information contact Norton Rickett on 01780 782 999.


