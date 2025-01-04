Hamilton House in Bourne Road, Essendine on the market with Norton Rickett
A smart and modern family home is on the market.
Built in 2010, this four-bedroom village property has been recently updated by the current owners.
The ground-floor offers spacious accommodation with three reception rooms and benefits from zoned under-floor central heating.
A bright kitchen/breakfast room is well-appointed with fitted and integral appliances, as well as having plumbing for a washing machine in the side store cupboard.
Bi-fold doors lead out from the kitchen to the south-facing rear patio, making it an ideal place for entertaining or al fresco dining.
Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, three of which have fitted wardrobes.
The principal bedroom has an en suite shower and the family bathroom is fitted with both a shower and bath.
The property is located in an elevated position off Bourne Road in Essendine with a front lawn and a pathway to the side leading to the entrance doorway.
A side gate gives access to a south-facing garden with a cabin which is currently used as a gym but could be ideal for a studio or home office.
Beyond the garden there is parking for two cars, accessed from a shared lane.
Hamilton House is on the market with a guide price of £425,000.
