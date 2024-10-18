

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

A call was made to police in Rutland at 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17) reporting a crash on the A47 near the Barrowden Road junction between Barrowden and Tixover.

It involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling along Barrowden Road towards the A47, and a blue BMW S1000 motorbike that was on the A47 coming from the direction of Morton.

An accident is causing delays on the A47

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Corsa was not injured.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: “If you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand, please contact us.

“Alternatively, if you have a dash cam which may have recorded anything relating to the collision, we would also be keen to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting 24*621562 or visit www.leics.police.uk.

The road was closed for a number of hours after the crash and reopened today at 3.30am.