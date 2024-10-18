Police in Rutland investigate crash on A47 at junction between Barrowden and Tixover
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash.
A call was made to police in Rutland at 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17) reporting a crash on the A47 near the Barrowden Road junction between Barrowden and Tixover.
It involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling along Barrowden Road towards the A47, and a blue BMW S1000 motorbike that was on the A47 coming from the direction of Morton.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
The driver of the Corsa was not injured.
Police have launched an investigation into the crash and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
A spokesperson said: “If you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand, please contact us.
“Alternatively, if you have a dash cam which may have recorded anything relating to the collision, we would also be keen to hear from you.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting 24*621562 or visit www.leics.police.uk.
The road was closed for a number of hours after the crash and reopened today at 3.30am.