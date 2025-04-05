It’s never been easier to get around Rutland and enjoy all our communities have on offer this spring thanks to the launch of our new fixed and on-demand bus services, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns.

I am delighted the Levelling Up Funds I secured with the council are finally coming to life. Zone one, covering almost all of the north of Rutland, is now live with three fixed routes and on-demand service, and zones two and three will go live later this year, at which point the whole of Rutland will have an on-demand bus service for the first time ever.

The service will be free to use for the first three months and only £1 per journey after this. Visit the Council website to find out more.

The Rutland Callconnect Sprinter bus

Since my election, residents across Lincolnshire have raised with me your frustrations that the Anglian Water pipeline from Peterborough to Grantham was suspended mid-build, leaving our countryside carved up and food-producing land wasting away. That’s why I’ve worked hard to bring together our local farmers, landowners, Grimsthorpe Estate and Anglian Water and make the case for us.

I am pleased our voices have been heard and work on the pipeline project will restart 18 months early. It will still take two years to complete the project, but I am very grateful to Anglian Water for doing the significant work needed for works to recommence early.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to attend my public meetings in Oakham and Stamford on the latest local council reorganisation proposals. There have been a range of views expressed at them, and issues raised for me to ensure are considered. Interestingly the straw polls at the meetings showed residents who attended were almost unanimously supportive of a three-unitary model for Lincolnshire which would see Rutland join with South Kesteven, North Kesteven and South Holland.

MP Alicia Kearns addressing the audience at Victoria Hall

I will be taking away all your feedback as I continue to fight to ensure our voices are taken into consideration to shape these plans which will so fundamentally re-define the services we receive.

This week marks 28 years since Rutland regained its independence from Leicestershire, making it a fitting time to conclude our campaign to save Rutland’s ceremonial county status once more and submit our petition to Parliament. We received 6752 signatures, so thank you to everyone who has signed. This is without a doubt one of the biggest wet-signature petitions Parliament has received in the 21st century which for the smallest county in the country says a lot!

It was good to discuss our community campaign with Casterton College’s student council and also to chat to so many of you at Oakham market. Together I hope we make it clear to the government that we are Rutlanders and intend to stay as such.

For our communities affected by the mega-Mallard Pass Solar Plant, I am continuing to fight to secure the fair and equitable community compensation they deserve. I recently brought together our affected parish councils in South Kesteven and Rutland to update them on my meeting with Quinbrook Investment who have purchased the project, specifically on where we are with compensation, community engagement and the project beginning.

The Good and New clothes sale raised a record amount. Photo: Elli Dean Photography

One of my biggest joys as an MP is seeing community spirit and determination pay off, so it was wonderful to cut the ribbon on Barrowden’s new community hub after a 10-year long campaign by villagers to replace their 98-year-old village hall! I am honoured to have been able to support the amazing team secure Community Ownership Funding from the government to make this incredible space a reality.

Hard work and determination also go hand in hand with For Rutland’s annual Good and New Clothes Sale, which this year raised over £50,000! Thanks to the inspirational For Rutland team and volunteers, this money will continue to fund specialist advisers at Citizens Advice Rutland.