This month is World Alzheimer’s Month so there is no better time to re-start Rutland’s Great Dementia Conversation which aims to help our communities be as supportive as possible of all those living with dementia or caring for a loved one with the condition, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

From sharing local dementia awareness events on social media, to helping someone find the right bus, every action can help shape the lives of those living with dementia and end the hesitancy and stigma that too often exists.

Looking back over the election period, one of the main issues which came up repeatedly on doorsteps was frustrations about unreliable mobile phone and broadband coverage. I’ve successfully lobbied for many of our rural communities to be in the first tranches of gigabit upgrades and some improvements from the last Government are now being installed, however I know there are still areas where improvements are still needed. Please do fill out my survey on my website so I can map out our ‘notspots’.

Alicia Kearns

As parliament returns this week, I’ve been focusing on fighting against Labour’s winter fuel allowance cuts and plans for charging VAT on independent school fees, alongside trying to make progress for residents of Tallington to reduce the risk of future flooding – watch this space.

It was a joy before we returned to parliament to spend the summer at home in our communities, including holding my regular surgeries in Langham and my office to help residents with their concerns.

For residents of Corby Glen, the intolerable smell of sewage has been a blight on their lives for far too long. I met with the Nottingham Community Housing Association, one of the developers involved in works, and there will be further meetings in forthcoming weeks to get residents the results and accountability they deserve.

In Barleythorpe I recently met with the resident directors of Oakham Heights ahead of Allison Homes’ final sale and full handover of management to residents next month. After securing the place of residents on the board in 2022, I’ve been working with the resident directors and community representatives to ensure a smooth handover and swift resolution of issues, and I will continue to do so throughout the transition.

Out about in our communities, a visit to the Lodge Trust in Market Overton was full of joy to learn about how they support adults with learning disabilities. It was a pleasure also to join a Musical Memory Box singing session in Oakham, a wonderful group for those living with dementia, their carers, friends and families, or anyone who just enjoys singing! It was so lovely to see the joy music brought to members. I also met local Oakham business, Belderbos Family Solicitors, where we discussed challenges around marital breakdown and I heard more about their ambitions to reform cohabitation legislation.

Farming is such a big part of our rural way of life, so I try to meet local farmers as often as possible. I recently visited Birkholme Manor Farm near Corby Glen for an interesting tour of the farm and estate while discussing the future of land management.

In other local news, I’m delighted to support Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue Trust’s bid for National Lottery Heritage Funding to maintain this unique Avenue for future generations. I enjoyed a walk down the beautiful avenue recently with the fabulous volunteers who protect it – I’d highly recommend a visit as they’ve just had their annual cut.

Rounding off a busy fortnight, it was an honour to join Royce Rangers Football Club to mark their 50th Anniversary and unveil a memorial bench to commemorate founders Bob and Ted - here’s to another successful 50 years!