At last week’s special meeting of Rutland County Council our Conservative and Independent amendment was passed, writes Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns.

It requires the council to undertake public engagement on local government reform plans, and for the leader to ensure a vote of all councillors before more proposals go to government.

It was never right that decisions on our future would be decided by one person. As the council now comes together to set out proposals that meet the expectations of Rutland, I have set out six tests to fight Rutland’s corner and that I hope they will take forward as a mandate from Rutlanders.

Alicia Kearns

The six include protection of our ceremonial status, no single unitary council for all of Leicestershire and Rutland, council tax equalisation, smaller council wards to reduce the democracy deficit, Rutland must be in the name of the council, and the introduction of a ‘Rutland Consequential’ to ensure we get our fair share of future funding.

We must make clear to the government that Rutlanders intend to stay as such regardless of any local council re-organisation. Rutland County Council’s leader should never have written to government stating Rutland wanted and needed re-organisation, especially without setting out clearly that we would expect Rutland’s ceremonial status to be protected.

As well as writing to the deputy prime minister last week, together with Charlie, The Rutland Blogger, her father Dave, and Ralph at the George and Dragon in Seaton, I have launched a #SaveRutland petition calling on government to protect our ceremonial county status. By hosting the petition in our local pubs, you can pop in and sign, and also show your support for our wonderful pubs. You can also print it off my website, sign and drop it to my office – or host one in your café or shop!

In Stamford we have the good news that Lincolnshire County Council will be fully rebuilding Ryhall Road in Stamford between the Stamford Hospital roundabout and the entrance to Stamford Retail Park. The half a million pound rebuild will see the whole road resurfaced and the refurbishment of two pedestrian crossings. Longer term there will be more traffic calming installations on Arran Road, Little Casterton Road, Radcliffe Road and Scotgate, and upgrades to the pedestrian crossing on Sidney Farm Lane to have traffic lights.

With the worst of the floods behind us, work continues to make our communities more flood resilient. I am relieved Network Rail has begun work on the culvert underneath Tallington Rail Crossing. This was a major factor in the village’s flooding issues of recent years, and I’d like to thank the local community for all their phenomenal work to resolve these problems, especially Philip Sagar and the parish council.

Out and about in our communities, I held my regular surgeries with residents from across Stainby, North Witham, Gunby, Edenham, Scottlethorpe, Elsthorpe and Grimsthorpe. There’s lots for me to get on with from these meetings, so I hope we can secure the outcomes we discussed.

We are fortunate to have so many wonderful family businesses in our communities, however many have been put at risk by policies set out in Labour’s Autumn Budget. I recently met with a group of family businesses from Rutland and South Kesteven to better understand the challenges they are facing. I will do all I can to support their vital role in our rural economy.

Rounding off a busy fortnight, it was a pleasure to drop by the Five Bells Inn to meet Bill and Lucy for a surgery. It was a real treat to try their amazing food – I would highly recommend a visit!