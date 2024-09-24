A singer who was inspired by her secondary school teachers caught the attention of Tom Jones on a hit TV show.

Ellena Taylor, who goes by the stage name Eda Nives, took to the stage on the ITV talent show The Voice UK, which is hosted by Emma Willis.

In her blind audition, which aired on Saturday (September 21), she performed Anyone by Demi Lovato to the panel of superstar judges - McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, will.I.am, Sir Tom Jones and LeAnn Rimes - who only turn around in their seats if they like them.

Ellena Taylor is competing on The Voice UK

Ellena, a former Catmose College pupil, said: “I was so nervous and couldn’t stop shaking.

“I didn’t think anyone was going to turn around.”

It wasn’t until Ellena belted out the final notes that Welsh singer Sir Tom hit his button to swivel around. Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones were also wowed by her voice, but by the time they made the decision to hit their joint button, it was too late.

The McFly duo were who Ellena was initially hoping for, but she now believes Sir Tom is the right coach for her and describes him as cute.

Supporting her through the nerves of the day were her mum Rachel Liney, who lives in the Melton area, best friend Charley Parker and boyfriend Chris Small. They also joined her to watch the episode as it streamed on TV, which Ellena described as funny.

Ellena was approached by producers via Instagram last summer, but due to ill health at the time wasn’t keen to take part.

As she began to feel better the 27-year-old became more excited about the offer and threw herself into the five-month audition process.

Ellena, who works at a school in London, said: “My boss was brilliant about it.

“I did have to let a few people know at work but I didn’t tell many people.

“Since the show came out, my phone has never been buzzing so much.

“It is really nice reading the comments.”

Ellena’s love for singing developed while she was a pupil at Catmose College in Oakham.

Before then, neither she or her family knew she had a talent.

Ellena said: “In Year 8 I came home and told my mum I got a part in the musical production the school was doing of Annie.

“She was expecting me to say I was an orphan but I got the part of Annie.”

During her time at the secondary school she also starred in its productions of Hairspray and We Will Rock You, before going on to study musical theatre at the Eastern School of Performing Arts in Stamford.

“I would like to thank Catmose for having such amazing music and drama teachers who encouraged me to pursue my passion for performing,” Ellena said.

Ellena, whose songs have been played on BBC Introducing, now hopes to turn music into a full-time job.

Her journey on the show can be followed on ITVX, with the next episode on Saturday at 8pm.