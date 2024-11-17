Pupils have hit the ground running with a fundraising challenge using a new sports facility.

A 100-metre running track has been created at St Nicholas Primary School in Cottesmore.

Mum-of two Claire Bennett-Madge sent dozens of applications to secure funding for new sports facilities at the school in Mill Lane.

Claire Bennett-Madge and Pip Andrews with the Year 6 pupils

After a phone call with Mick George, who has a number of quarries across the area, he put £10,000 towards the project with the Army Benevolent Fund agreeing to donate the remaining £5,000.

She said: “The track is great and we are really pleased that it can be used all year round.

“I’m really chuffed we have been able to get it built.”

Pupils have been enjoying walking along the track during their break

Already the new sports facility is a hit with pupils.

Ten-year-old Gracie Weston said: “After using the track my brain feels refreshed which makes me feel ready for learning.

“Because you use lots of your energy you are calm and ready to sit down.”

Gracie Weston and Finlay Chadwick race along the new track

Year 6 pupil Finlay Chadwick added: “I was excited when I saw the track at the beginning of term because I knew I would use it a lot.”

Each day a slot is blocked out on the timetable for classes to use the exercise track.

Pupils and staff have been set a daily challenge of completing a walk, jog or run around the track at least the number of times equal to their age.

Claire Bennett-Madge and Pip Andrews with the Year 6 pupils

This will raise money for the Matt Hampson Foundation, which inspires and supports young people seriously injured through sport, and is the school’s way of giving something back to the community after accepting donations for the track.

It also promotes being outdoors and completing daily exercise.

Pip Andrews, office administrator, said: “Nowadays in a generation with technology we want to make sure children get out and about, and aren’t just on their electronic devices.

“We have to inspire them to want to do that.

“Not everyone can afford to have their children go to gymnastics classes or do exercise that costs money.

“Where we are located means not everyone walks to school so we want to encourage them to be active and see the benefits so they take that away with them.”

Next on the school’s list is securing funding for a multi-use games area.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stnicholasprimary.

