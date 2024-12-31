A shop combining French fine wine and art has opened in a town centre.

Thomas Troisvallets launched his Rutland-based wine importation business French Cellar in the spring after spotting a gap in the market.

Glasses of red and white wine. Photo: istock

A bricks and mortar store was always the end goal for the former restaurateur.

Now, just over six months later, he has opened his first shop in Oakham called L’Art de Vivre by French Cellar.

Thomas said: “All the wine is imported directly from France with a focus on lesser and smaller regions which have beautiful vineyards but are not often promoted or available in supermarkets.

Thomas Troisvallets, owner of French Cellar. Photo: Marion Audonneau

“Ninety per cent of what we sell isn’t available anywhere else.”

The shop is located in the former wine emporium in Mill Street, a location Thomas selected as it is known for its independent shops and spirit of collaboration.

The 50-year-old moved to Rutland last year to be closer to family, having previously run restaurants in Germany.

Now operating on the other side of the business, he distributes the wine to restaurants both locally and nationally.

Wine will be available by the bottle to customers but L’Art de Vivre by French Cellar will also act as a showroom where Thomas can host buyers.

He said: “We hope local people welcome us with open arms, love and joy.

“Already the response has been great.”

Upon hearing Thomas’ plans to open a shop, a close friend of his who is an artist suggested filling the store with sculptures and paintings which are available to buy.

“It’s completely unique and an experience visit,” said Thomas.

“The whole point is that it’s all beautiful objects which people can enjoy - and if they want a glass of wine while walking around then why not?”

Thomas, who lives in Oakham, also hopes to hold tasting evenings and events at the Mill Street shop.

The shop will be open from Monday to Saturday.



