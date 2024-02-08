A free event will help people interested in having a career in the NHS.

It takes place on Saturday, March 9, from 9.30am to 2pm at Morningside Arena in Memory Lane, Leicester.

A similar event last year attracted more than 1,000 visitors.

People from Leicestershire and Rutland hospitals will be on hand to answer questions about careers.

There will be interactive displays, and information about work experience opportunities and apprenticeships, as well as roles for nurses, healthcare assistants, social care professionals and therapists in hospitals, the community and in schools.

Information on jobs in administration, catering, cleaning and maintenance will also be on offer, alongside details about necessary courses and qualifications.

Representatives from the NHS, the Army Reserve Medical, plus counselling and hospice organisations will also attend.

For more information and to register interest visit: https://bit.ly/healthcarecareers24