Rutland does not have a single home of multiple occupancy (HMO).

The county is possibly the only place in the country which does not have any properties where people from different families rent under the same roof.

Landlords who own and rent homes of multiple occupancy have to apply to the local authority for a licence and a list of HMOS must be listed on the council’s website.

Rutland County Council

The authority does not hold a register and says it has not had an application for a HMO in three years. Neighbouring South Kesteven District Council has 52 registered HMOs with the majority in Grantham.

Latest data released by the Office of National Statistics based on 2021 census figures stated there were 476,076 HMOs in England, a drop of almost ten percent on the figures in 2018.

Stricter regulation is thought to be behind the decline. London has the largest number of HMOs followed by the East Midlands.

There are a number of factors as to why Rutland could have no HMOs.

A housing market assessment study carried out by the county council in August last year found that the average price of a home in the county is £300,000, which is 9.5 percent above the national average.72 percent of the 17,900 homes in the county are lived in by their owners, ten percent above the national average.

Also 46 per cent of homes are detached, which is double the England average.

The lack of a higher education college and therefore necessary student accommodation could be another reason for the lack of HMOs.