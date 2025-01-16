There are few clubs in which able-bodied carers can learn new skills alongside those they support.

But Rutland Sailability, a registered charity, has been at it for nearly 30 years.

Made up of about 200 members, the ethos is that people can come and enjoy being aboard boats on Rutland Water, either being sailed, or gradually learning to sail themselves.

Andrew St John, Bev Jacques and Allan Wall sail away from Normanton Church

Having recruited and trained able-bodied volunteers last year to support people wanting to go out on Rutland Water, this coming year the club wants to bring in more adults who might benefit from sessions held on Thursdays.

Ian Holdup is captain of a fleet of just over a dozen boats, and a sailing instructor.

He said: “Since covid there has been a drop off in the number of people using Rutland Sailability, although we have had a lot of volunteers trained so they are able to take people out on the water.

Ian Holdup from Rutland Sailability

“We cater for people who have a disability and are able to be taught to sail, people unable to sail on their own but who could with the help of a buddy, and people who can do neither but can enjoy being taken out on a boat with a crew and their carer.”

Rutland Sailability members are encouraging carers, people with disabilities, and organisations that support people to have better mental health to come along to Rutland Sailing Club in Gibbet Lane, Edith Weston to find out more.

Ian said: “We’re holding an open day in March before the sailing season begins in April, and have written to several local organisations inviting people along.

A Drascombe Longboat with room for six allows people to sail with a carer

“While we can cater for people with physical disabilities, Rutland Sailability is also for people with issues you cannot see.”

Allan Wall from King’s Cliffe is a regular sailor and the fact he uses an electric wheelchair and steers his sailability boat by moving a joystick with his chin has been no barrier to his enjoyment of the sport.

Hoists on Sailability’s jetties are used to help wheelchair users into the club’s boats, and adaptations can be made to help those keen to learn to sail.

Allan enjoys sailing so much, one adaptation he had was a cushion made for his seat to make two back-to-back sessions more comfortable.

Allan Wall with Andrew St John and Simon Faire

There are separate sessions on Saturdays for younger sailors, although these are currently full and there is a waiting list.

Ages in the club range from primary school age through to a member in their 90s.

As people learn the ropes, they can be assessed and awarded Royal Yachting Association qualifications. There are also opportunities to take part in competitions.

The sailing season is from April to October and members meet at Rutland Sailing Club in Gibbet Lane, Edith Weston on Thursdays between 10am and 3pm.

People can sail with a buddy or carer

To find out more about the club or the open day in March, visit www.rutlandsailability.org.uk or email Jill, membership secretary, at memsecrssailability@gmail.com

There is the opportunity to try out a couple of sessions with the club before joining.