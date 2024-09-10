Homes and businesses were left without a telephone connection when underground cables were stolen.

About 300 Openreach customers in Ketton were affected by the incident.

Engineers have come up with a temporary solution to restore connections while the cables are properly replaced.

Phone connections have been restored. Photo: istock

A spokesperson said: “We’re really disappointed that people living and working in Ketton have had to bear the brunt of criminal behaviour and theft from our network. Around 1,000 metres of our underground cables were stolen or damaged, causing phone and broadband disruption for local residents.

“These attacks cause significant damage and unacceptable disruption to the lives of local people and put vulnerable people at risk.

“Our engineers have been working hard to repair the damage and continue to do so. But they’ve been able to put a temporary solution in place to reconnect local homes and businesses and everyone should now be back to normal.”

People are asked to report any suspicious activity to the police on 101.