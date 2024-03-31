Keen photographers have been checking out the way life looks through a lens without colour.

Monochrome pictures by members of the Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society went on show at their latest meeting, held at Great Casterton’s church hall.

Battersea Power Station in London, wildlife, aviation and architecture were all themes chosen by members, who then held a competition to see which pictures were most pleasing to the eye.

Battersea Power Station by Chris Read

Each member could vote for their favourite images, awarding points that were totted up at the end.

Chris Read came first in both the individual and group rounds with his architectural images from Battersea Power Station. Sue West was second in both competitions with her images of birds.

Club member Dave Hodson said: “Strictly speaking, mono can be any single colour, but all the entries were in black and white.

Battersea Power Station by Chris Read

Battersea Power Station by Chris Read

Battersea Power Station by Chris Read

“Clearly our members have been venturing further afield post-covid with images from a wide variety of locations, both in England and overseas. The standard was very high.”

The next club evening will be at Great Casterton’s church hall from 8pm on Thursday, April 18, when the theme for photos will be ‘bottles’.

Anyone interested in photography is invited to come along.

Blackbird by Sue West

Stonechat by Sue West

Reflection by Sue West

Tree by Sue West

by Tom Carlill

by Tom Carlill

By Tom Carlill

By Tom Carlill

By Iain Evans

By Dave Hodson

By Dave Hodson

By Dave Hodson

By Dave Hodson

