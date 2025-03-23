A motorcyclist has died after a crash at a busy roundabout.

Police had been called to the A6003 Stamford Road in Oakham just before 6pm on Thursday (March 20), following a report of a single-vehicle incident at the roundabout with Burley Park Way.

The rider of a black Triumph motorcycle — said to be a man in his twenties — was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of passers-by who tried to come to his aid. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Police want to hear from any witnesses to the crash. Stock image

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses — including anyone with dashcam footage — to come forward to help piece together the circumstances of the crash.

Detective Constable Adam Bancroft, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “First and foremost the family of the motorcyclist would like to express their thanks to those members of the public who stopped at the scene to provide first aid.

“Officers spoke to some people at the scene but we’re keen to speak to anyone who might have captured the incident, or the motorcycle beforehand, on a dashcam.

“Anything you’re able to tell us or any footage you’re able to provide could help our investigation.”

You can pass on information by visiting http://leicspolice.link/Pzsqh and quoting reference 25*162571.

Or you can call 101 using the same reference number.