Leicestershire Police and British Transport Police called to reports of person on railway tracks in Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 13:17, 20 May 2024
 | Updated: 13:40, 20 May 2024

A report of a person on railway tracks led to an emergency response.

A 999 call was made at about 11am yesterday (Sunday, May 19) reporting a person on the tracks between Ashwell and Whissendine.

Officers from Leicestershire Police and the British Transport Police attended. When they arrived the person had gone.

Police officers were called
In a post on the Rutland Police Facebook page, PC Craig Robinson said: “A reminder that trespassing on the tracks could lead you to a large fine.

“Not only this, it delays trains due to Network Rail having to stop services until those on the tracks are located.”


