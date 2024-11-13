A cow which got trapped in a swimming pool is moo-ving again after being rescued by firefighters.

The unlucky animal fell into a pool at a home in Ketco Avenue, Ketton on Monday (November 11).

Firefighters from Leicestershire’s Southern station were called to the Rutland property where they discovered the pregnant heifer in the deep end of the pool.

A pregnant cow found herself stuck in a Rutland swimming pool

The pool was drained and she was lifted out using a downer cow harness, a piece of equipment designed to protect her udders.

After her udderly scary ordeal, the farm animal was happy to hit the hay.

Firefighters used a downer cow harness which is a piece of equipment designed to protect her udders

The cow was much happier in the hay than the water

It’s not the first time firefighters have been called to rescue an animal from a pool in Rutland.

