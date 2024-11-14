A 170 million year old bone has been found by fossil-hunters.

Believed to belong to a pterosaur, a flying cousin of the dinosaur, the pterosaur bone is the first in the world found to date from the Bajocian period, otherwise known as the Middle Jurassic period.

It was found in the Grange Top quarry in Ketton, which is operated by Heidelberg Materials.

Pterosaur flying over a landscape scene. Image: iStock

The full wingspan of the rare fossil is estimated as being between 3.5 and four metres, and the bone is hollow and thin walled.

It was discovered by the Peterborough Geological and Palaeontological Group (PGPG), whose members carry out regular fieldwork at the quarry at weekends.

A scientific paper has been published on the find by Darren Withers, Professor David Martill and others.

From left: Holding the find are Prof David Martill, Darren Withers from Peterborough Geological and Palaeontological Group, Richard Forrest (PGPG) and Richard Gray, engineering manager from Heidelberg

Aurelien Colas, quarry manager, said: “It’s truly exciting to see how the quarry has allowed for further understanding of Rutland’s prehistoric past.

“Without quarrying, these fossils would likely never be found as they are buried so deep beneath layers of rocks.”

The pterosaur fossil has been donated to Rutland County Museum in Oakham and will go on display before the end of this year

Penny Sharp, director for places at Rutland County Council, said: “It’s tremendous to have yet another major discovery, following hot on the heels of the Rutland Water ichthyosaur and the fourth century Roman mosaic that have already been unearthed in the county.

The pterosaur bone will be on display in Rutland County Museum

Richard Gray, engineering manager from Heidelberg, with the bone

“We’re excited that Rutland County Museum will be home to the pterosaur find and are looking forward to it going on display.”