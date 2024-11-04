An amateur documentary maker has weighed up the pros and cons of a major quarry expansion in a new video.

Heidelberg Materials, formerly known as Hanson Cement, plans to extend its Grange Top quarry, next to Ketton Cement Works.

The company says it would secure the future of the cement works for another 25 years, protect 250 jobs and up to 5,000 more in the supply chain.

The cement works in Ketton

The application has been divisive, with a mixture of support and strong objections which are the subject of a video by amateur documentary maker Jay Naylor.

Jay, a junior doctor, said: “I wanted to make sure it’s reasonably balanced.

“Overall it’s an undeniable industry deeply rooted in the village. It is part of the village’s culture and heritage, and is a major employer.

“There are lots of ways that the works benefit people who live here.

Jay Naylor outside the cement works in Ketton

“But it is a large application which we need to consider.”

One of the aims of Jay's documentary is to raise awareness of an area off Empingham Road which is historically known as ‘Paradise Field’ and is earmarked for quarrying.

Jay, who enlisted the help of Ketton man Adam Cade to help with research, believes the field has a rare type of landscape known as ridge and furrow which shows the traces of ancient strip farming and has not been ploughed in more than 600 years.

There are also two large groves of giant redwood trees - which are native to California - in the field as well as ancient apple trees.

Paradise field in Ketton

Jay, 25, said: “Giant redwoods are some of the best trees on earth for capturing carbon and live up to 3,000 years.

“It seems wrong these trees could be under threat of felling by one of the biggest CO2 producers in the region, not to mention these trees are part of the character of the village.

“Giant redwoods appear throughout Ketton, all planted around the same time.”

Jay, who has lived in Ketton on and off for his whole life, says he understands that these trees and rare landscape are unlikely to be removed completely from the plans, but he hopes small changes could see part of the field preserved.

Concerns have also been raised by Anglian Water, the management company for Rutland Water, that expanding the quarry could cause a major flooding incident and unacceptable risk to the critical public water main.

If the dam near Empingham failed or water rushed over its top, much of the area could be submerged.

Heidelberg refutes that the expansion would negatively impact Rutland Water.

Further concerns Jay touched upon were the effect on Shacklewell Hollow, a site of special scientific interest, and the 18th century listed Ketton windmill.

Positives included Heidelberg’s charity contributions, its large number of employees and the village’s long history with quarrying.

Mark Page, land and mineral resources manager at Heidelberg Materials UK, said: “Extending Grange Top quarry would secure supplies of limestone and clays for use at Ketton cement works, helping to support the building of new homes as well as the construction and maintenance of schools, hospitals, roads and railways and other vital infrastructure.

“We’ve carried out extensive consultation on our proposals, including the progressive restoration of the quarry which will see the landscape returned to its natural character with significant biodiversity uplift.

“We are now considering all feedback submitted to Rutland County Council (RCC) from statutory consultees and residents, including the points made about the Redwood trees. We’ll respond in due course as part of the planning application process, including setting out any adaptations made in light of feedback.”