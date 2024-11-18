A lorry that hit a railway bridge brought train services to a temporary halt.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.15am today (Monday, November 18) after the vehicle struck Fosters Bridge on the A6121 between Ketton and South Luffenham.

The lorry driver had left the scene but Network Rail had to stop services to check the safety of the line.

The metal structure of the bridge has been bent by the impact. Photo: Rutland Police

Its mobile operations manager was on the scene by 9am to carry out the inspection. The bridge was deemed to be safe and rail services have been resumed.

PC Edd McKinnon from Rutland Police said: “The cost of lines being stopped is immense and the delay can be felt up and down the country. One bridge can seriously affect national infrastructure.”

The bridge has a maximum height sign. Photo: Rutland Police

Rail services have had to be halted while the bridge damage is inspected. Photo: Rutland Police

Fosters Bridge has a maximum height limit of 3.9 metres.