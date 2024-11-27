Family fun and festive entertainment will be on offer at an annual Christmas market.

Uppingham’s festivities get under way on Thursday, December 5, with an annual late night shopping event around Market Place, High Street East and High Street West.

The event starts at 5.30pm with the Christmas light switch on followed by plenty of shopping as market traders and town shops will stay open until 9pm.

The elves were excited to be at the event

As well as a chance to pick up presents, there will be family fun, entertainment, festive activities, gift fairs and food.

Santa’s grotto, a snowglobe and a carousel will bring a magical feel to the evening as well as reindeer, which organisers campaigned to save after funding was cut.

Kirsty and a reindeer. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Last year about 1,500 people visited.



