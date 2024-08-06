Rioters who are being told to expect to ‘face the full force of our justice system’ will be the first locked up in a new block at a Rutland prison.

Police have made hundreds of arrests at riots across the country since unrest broke out a week ago.

It followed the murders of three girls and the stabbing of more at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

Stocken Prison

Incorrect rumours that the suspect in the stabbings was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK on a small boat spread via social media, appear to have fuelled the unrest.

In the next month more than 567 additional prison spaces are going to be made available to deal with the increase in convicted criminals.

In 2020, it was announced that a new house block was being built at Stocken Prison in Stretton. This will receive its first prisoners from next week.

Shabana Mahmood. Photo: UK Parliament

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood (Lab), said: “The far-right thuggery we have witnessed on our streets is completely unacceptable and contrary to the British notion of rule of law.

“The Prime Minister has been clear from the outset that those involved should expect to face the full force of our justice system.

“My message to anyone who chooses to take part in this violence is simple. The police, courts and prisons stand ready and you will face the consequences of these appalling acts.”

Courts could also begin sitting through the night as thousands of specialist police officers stand ready to deal with the rioting which continues across the UK.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, there were already plans to boost prison capacity but these are being accelerated to address the expected upsurge in August. However, by September the prison estate will once again reach capacity and the Government’s early release programme will be required.

In June, the category C male-only prison in Rutland had 1,052 inmates, which is just shy of its 1,071-prisoner capacity.

The number of new prisoners at Stocken Prison is yet to be confirmed.