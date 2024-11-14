A busy road which has been closed since July will reopen next week.

Brooke Road in Oakham has been closed during construction work on a housing development of 40 homes called Allotment Gardens.

It had been due to open last month but delays to the Burmor Construction project put this back to November 30.

A road closed sign - stock image

This has been bumped forward with the road due to reopen in full from Monday (November 18).

The closure of the road has been blamed for traffic chaos and a drop in shoppers in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Rutland County Council thanked residents and businesses for their ‘considerable patience’.

They added: “The closure was needed to support the building of 40 much-needed affordable homes and widen the carriageway between Cricket Lawns and Derwent Drive, to help reduce traffic and congestion in this area.”



