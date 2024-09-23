A schoolboy showed off his skills by competing against some of the best adult swimmers in the world - and winning.

Toby Edmondson was chosen to take part in a Sprint With The Stars event through his swimming club.

It sees the fastest swimmers in each age group compete with a headstart in a handicap race against an Olympic swimmer.

Toby Edmondson in the pool. Photo: Sprint With The Stars

Nine-year-old Toby beat Team GB Olympian Alex Cohoon, who was part of the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay in Paris, in the 50-metre freestyle race.

Toby, who lives in Greetham, was then narrowly beaten by Olympic gold medallist James Guy in the 50-metre butterfly event but secured a personal best in both finals.

He said: “It was such an exciting day. When you know an Olympic swimmer is chasing you down it gives you an extra boost to go a bit faster.

Toby Edmondson with Olympic swimmer Alex Cohoon. Photo: Sprint With The Stars

“Getting to race in the lane next to these top swimmers was a fantastic opportunity and has really inspired me for the start of this new swim season.”

Toby is a pupil at St Nicholas Primary School in Cottesmore and trains with Grantham Swimming Club. His recent races rank him number one in the East Midlands region for his age group in the 50-metre freestyle and butterfly.

He traveled to Birmingham’s Sandwell Aquatics Centre for the event which also feature Team GB’s Anna Hopkin and Adam Peaty.