A hotel which was losing enough water each day to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool has carried out an extensive leak repair project which will save thousands of pounds.

Estates manager at Rutland Hall Hotel Andrew Barnes first noticed an unusually high water usage about 12 months ago.

This prompted an investigation which found the water meter had failed.

Rutland Hall Hotel is set on the shores of Rutland Water

“I took immediate action,” said Andrew.

“When the meter was reactivated at 2am, it revealed an alarming rate of 6,000 litres of water being consumed per hour - despite minimal activity on the hotel premises at that time.”

Further investigation confirmed that the water was being lost due to leaks, amounting to a staggering 144 cubic meters wasted every day - equivalent to the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Richard Scott, director of Avon Water Services, and Andrew Barnes, estates manager at Rutland Hall Hotel

The financial impact of this leak was about £450 per day and £164,250 annually.

Through data analysis Andy, alongside Richard Scott, director of Avon Water Services, traced the origin of the water loss back over seven years.

By isolating and repairing five key leaks, the team has now successfully reduced water loss by £370 per day.

Savings generated from this project have already covered the costs of the repair works which were conducted by Avon Water Services in 95 days.

Molly Tomlin, business development manager and sustainability lead for the hotel, said: “This project is a testament to Rutland Hall Hotel’s commitment to sustainability.

“Not only have we made significant strides in reducing our environmental impact, but we’ve also demonstrated the importance of proactive maintenance and vigilance in resource management.”