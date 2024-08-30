Oakham Essar service station on the market with Prideview Group for £2.1 million
A town centre filling station is up for sale.
The 24-hour Essar garage in Melton Road, Oakham is on the market for £2.1 million with the Prideview Group.
It is the only fuel filling station in the centre of the town and has recently undergone a re-brand.
The site, which formerly operated under the name Esso, has 14 pumps offering regular and premium unleaded fuel and diesel, a jet wash and an Amazon parcel locker.
It also has a Londis shop, which provides a range of convenience goods and offers a Costa Express machine, lottery and off-licence.
The site is let to Essar under a 20-year lease and the initial annual rent is set at £175,000 per year, with consumer price inflation uplifts of 1-3%.
Bosses at Essar also put a petrol filling station in London Road, Spalding on the market for £2.35 million.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments.