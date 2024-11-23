Plans have been put forward for a solar farm which would create electricity to power 25,175 homes.

A planning application has been submitted by RWE Renewables’ for a 215 acre solar farm at Stygate Farm between Pickwell, Somerby, and Whissendine.

Both Rutland County Council and Melton Borough Council will have a say on the plans as the site sits on the county border.

Plans for the solar farm on the Rutland-Leicestershire border. Credit: RWE

Of the 87 hectare site, about 20% is located in Rutland with the biggest portion over the border in Leicestershire.

Rutland’s parcel of land is about 700m south of Whissendine and predominantly bounded by agricultural fields.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

The solar farm would provide enough clean electricity each year to power up to 25,175 homes, according to the planning statement submitted with the application.

Aerial solar photovoltaic panel at sunset

If approved, it will be used for 40 years, after which time all of the equipment will be removed and the site returned to agricultural use

RWE Renewables, previously known as JBM Solar Projects 10 Ltd, produces 15% of the UK’s energy, predominantly at utility scale, selling to National Grid.

The company believes the new Labour Government’s commitment to making the UK a ‘clean energy superpower’ and approval of large solar farms including Mallard Pass, demonstrates a positive and supportive approach to utility scale solar.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments.



