A recently-honoured school teacher says physical education is more important than ever for children.

Dr Malcolm Tozer, 81, spent close to four decades in education, during which time he became a champion of exercise and sports in schools.

Malcolm Tozer has been awarded an MBE for services to physical education.

Malcolm first began his teaching career in 1966 and spent 23 years at Uppingham School before moving to Northampton Grammar School in 1989.

Then in 1995 he took up the position of headmaster at Wellow House School, near Ollerton, at a time when the school was transitioning from private ownership to a charitable trust due to financial difficulties.

Under his guidance, and with the support of staff, parents and governors, the school recovered and student numbers grew from a low of around 50, up to full capacity.

Uppingham School, High Street West, Uppingham.Stock picture.Picture: Oliver Wilson

He stayed at Wellow until ending his long career in 2004.

Reflecting on his time in teaching, he said: “It was a lovely job, and working with children is wonderful.

“PE and sport have been a interest all my life and I wanted to make sure that every child received their fair share as it is enormously positive for physical and emotional wellbeing, which is more important than ever.

“A big thing for me has been helping other schools as well as my own — persuading independent schools to share their facilities, as many state schools have lost their playing fields.

Wellow House School.

“I worked with so many people who helped me along the way and deserve to share this success.”

He was recently made an MBE in the King’s new years honours list.

Upon receiving his letter from Buckingham Palace, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted, but it was quite a surprise.

“When it arrives, it comes in a very non-descript envelope and wasn’t very grand at all.

Malcom Tozer when he retired from Wellow House School in 2004.

“But when I opened it up I thought ‘goodness gracious me’. I couldn’t believe it.

“Keeping it a secret has been difficult, but now that the news is out there it has been really nice receiving messages from all the different places I have worked congratulating me.”

Now enjoying retirement and living in Cornwall, he has become a published author and is still focused on improving student health in schools.

His advice and expertise have influenced government policy and the national curriculum on physical education, and some of his books are currently used in university teacher training courses.