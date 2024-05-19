An ironstone family home with a secret room and its own water well has gone on the market.

Located in Spring Lane, Wymondham, this property has three reception rooms, four bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms, an open plan kitchen, a double garage and spans more than 2,600 square feet.

The spacious entrance hall has a staircase that leads to the first floor and doors to the living room and dining room.

Spring Lane, Wymondham

The living room is light and airy with dual aspect windows, a feature fireplace, and French doors with bespoke shutters.

Across from the entrance hall and at the heart of the home is the dining room.

This gives access to the modern kitchen, which is fitted with a range of floor-to-ceiling units and features a Belfast sink, two separate ovens, an integrated dishwasher as well as views to the front.

Spring Lane, Wymondham

Sitting opposite the kitchen is a pantry and utility room, with space for a washing machine and tumble dryer. There is also access to the downstairs toilet and a door out to the rear garden.

A sunroom has bifold doors out to the rear garden and a staircase to the mezzanine study.

From the upstairs landing, there is access to three of the bedrooms and the family bathroom, which features a double walk-in shower and a free-standing contemporary-style bath.

Spring Lane, Wymondham

The master bedroom is accessed via the mezzanine study and features built-in wardrobes, French doors with a Juliette balcony to the front.

A secret door leads to the en-suite which features a stunning freestanding bath and a large walk-in shower.

Externally the property sits on a large plot and is accessed via a five-bar gate.

It offers a large stone paved driveway which leads to the double garage and is majority laid to lawn with black limestone paving paths around the property.

There is a working water well to the side.

Spring Lane, Wymondham

Behind the property there are two decked areas, one with a pergola and both suitable for entertaining.

9a Spring Lane, Wymondham is on the market with Newton Fallowell for offers in the region of £925,000.

Spring Lane, Wymondham

Spring Lane, Wymondham

To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01572 898448.



