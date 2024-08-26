A care home was filled with the sounds of the 1940s during an annual summer fair.

Aspen Manor Care Home in Oakham welcomed dozens of people to join in the fun with residents on Saturday (August 24).

Music from vintage harmony group The Bluebird Belles offered a trip down memory lane and stalls, games, food and drinks all proved popular with visitors.

Lucy Sunderland, Caroline Symmonds, Lisa Rainishaw, Clair Johns, Mariana Blevins, Laura Richardson and Gill Calagan at the summer fete at Aspen Manor Care Home in Oakham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Clair Johns, deputy manager, said: “Everybody had a lovely time.

“It brought the community together and it gave people the chance to see what we do here at Aspen Manor.

“It’s not just a care home - we are here not only for residents but for friends and family.”



