Aspen Manor Care Home in Oakham holds 1940s summer fair
A care home was filled with the sounds of the 1940s during an annual summer fair.
Aspen Manor Care Home in Oakham welcomed dozens of people to join in the fun with residents on Saturday (August 24).
Music from vintage harmony group The Bluebird Belles offered a trip down memory lane and stalls, games, food and drinks all proved popular with visitors.
Clair Johns, deputy manager, said: “Everybody had a lovely time.
“It brought the community together and it gave people the chance to see what we do here at Aspen Manor.
“It’s not just a care home - we are here not only for residents but for friends and family.”