Green-fingered landlords impressed the owner of a pub chain.

Dan and Kerry Lacey of The Wheatsheaf in Oakham have been entering Everards’ The Spencer Memorial Garden competition since they took over in 2013.

Every time they impressively reached the top five until this year when they finally took first prize.

The garden at The Wheatsheaf in Oakham

Landlord Dan says he is ‘really chuffed’ by the win and believes it is down to the hard work of his wife Kerry.

“My wife does the gardening and this year she’s been having a really tough time as she was diagnosed with celiac,” he said.

“In the first few months she could barely move but she would still be gardening.

Kerry and Dan Lacey of The Wheatsheaf in Oakham

“It’s great her hard work has been noticed.”

Richard Everard, chairperson of the chain which owns the pub, and his sister Serena visited the Northgate establishment for the judging, and have presented the couple with a trophy and certificate.

Since the pandemic, more people have been opting to eat or drink outside at The Wheatsheaf.

This has inspired them even further to create a beautiful outdoor space.

The garden at The Wheatsheaf in Oakham

Dan said: “We have always tried to make it feel more like a cottage garden than a pub garden.

“It is a very tranquil garden in the middle of Oakham - it feels like being in the countryside.

“You can’t hear the traffic, just the church bells, so it is a really peaceful and relaxing place.

“We have made it a garden which we would like to have if it was our own home.”



