Thieves who ransacked a charity building set their getaway vehicles on fire after getting stuck in the mud.

A failed burglary at Rutland Water Nature Reserve has caused £40,000 of damage and has harmed a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Thieves broke into the volunteer training centre at Rutland Water Nature Reserve near Oakham on Sunday, October 27.

The damage caused by the thieves. Photo: Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust

They loaded specialist machinery and equipment, which is used by the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust to manage the reserve, into a lorry.

But during their botched getaway, the heavily laden vehicle became stuck in the mud.

Unable to move the vehicle or transport the stolen goods, the thieves set the lorry on fire which destroyed the equipment and caused extensive damage to the wildflower meadow at the reserve.

Mat Carter, chief executive of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, said: "The trust is deeply saddened by this destructive act, which directly impacts the nature reserve, its operations and the invaluable time and resources of our staff and volunteers.

“We are committed to restoring the reserve and ensuring it remains a safe and welcoming place for all."

Some of the equipment which went up in flames had recently been purchased after a fundraising appeal last year.

Joe Davis, head of reserves, described the incident as a major setback to nature recovery efforts.

He added: “We now face a huge cleanup bill, loss of essential equipment and the postponement of many planned works."

Police are currently working to trace the suspects, using CCTV footage from the centre to identify those responsible.

Efforts are also underway to further enhance the security of the centre, adding additional financial strain to the trust.

Rutland Water Nature Reserve is an internationally recognized Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Special Protection Area (SPA), and a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance.

Ahead of the incident, the trust set up a fundraising appeal to ‘help nature thrive again’. It is continuing to encourage donations here.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 24000642137.



