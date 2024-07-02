A professional boxer and reality television personality enjoyed a day out at Rutland Water.

ITV 2’s Love Island star Tommy Fury tackled Aqua Park Rutland on Sunday (June 30) during a trip to the Anglian Water reservoir.

Connor James, marketing and communications director of Aqua Park Group, said: “It was really exciting to have a famous face on the course.”

A screenshot of Tommy Fury on the Aqua Park Group's TikTok

He added: “He really enjoyed it and found it as tiring and exhausting as the rest of us.

“It doesn’t matter how fit you are, even as a boxer it’s a challenge.”

Members of the team at Aqua Park Rutland spotted the professional boxer on the course and asked him to be part of a video.

Rutland Water Aqua Park

In a clip, posted on Aqua Park Group’s TikTok account, Tommy said: “I had an amazing time today at Rutland Water. Make sure you get yourself down.”

It is understood he was joined on his visit to the reservoir by his fiancée and social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on Love Island, and daughter Bambi.

Aqua Park Rutland has been welcoming visitors since 2016 and reopened for the summer season in May.

More than 40 inflatables make up the water park attraction, including monkey bars, climbing walls, ‘blast bags’, platforms to jump off, a trampoline and slides.

The addition to the obstacle course is an inflatable Rutland sea dragon, which is a nod to the discovery by Joe Davis, who works at Rutland Water Nature Reserve, in 2021 of a perfectly preserved Ichthyosaur.

Believed to be UK’s largest sea dragon, the fossil was approximately 180 million years old and measured 10 metres.

According to Connor, demand so far this year is high, with as many as 40,000 expected to visit in 2024.



Have you visited? What did you think? Let us know in the comments.