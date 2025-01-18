A four-bedroom home which is a short walk away from a town centre is on the market.

Standing on Oakham’s West Road, this detached Victorian family home oozes period charm combined with modern touches.

An entrance hall offers a versatile cupboard for coats and shoes and flows through to the living room, which is at the front of the property.

55 West Road, Oakham

Accessed from the living room is the sitting room which boasts a feature fireplace and to the other side there is an open plan kitchen/dining area.

The kitchen features gloss white floor-to-ceiling units, worktops with metro-style splashbacks, a Rangemaster-style oven inset to an alcove and oak flooring.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is the useful utility room and toilet, which has plumbing for a washing machine.

Upstairs, the property offers three double bedrooms and one single bedroom as well as two shower rooms.

One of the bedrooms is located at the back of the property while the other three, two of which boast original fireplaces, look out onto the street.

A large established back garden is split into two sections.

The first section is block paved and features a large seating area suitable for entertaining as well as an outbuilding and garden store.

There is a raised ornate wooden pergola complete with Roman-style pillars that features a border of mature plants, shrubs and trees which flows to the second section of the garden, which has lawn, fruit trees and planting areas.

55 West Road, Oakham is on the market for £500,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01572 335005 or email oakham@newtonfallowell.co.uk.



