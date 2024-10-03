A 29-year-old man has clocked up millions of steps walking the length of the country.

Chris Devas from Rutland set off at the end of June for his mammoth solo trek from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O'Groats in Scotland.

He said: “I had no idea what I got myself into.

“I just took a backpack and camped for most of it.”

Inspired by a friend who completed a similar walking challenge, Chris decided to take on the almost-2,000km trek for his own mental health.

He had never done any ‘proper’ hiking before with his only experience being Duke of Edinburgh expeditions which he completed as a pupil at Stamford Endowed Schools.

Chris, who studied philosophy and social anthropology at university, said: “I found it completely different to what I thought it would be like.

“I had to process thoughts without having anyone to talk to and was forced to get used to being in the rain, not knowing when I would next be dry or clean.

“Slowly I got more fit and realised how much I needed to do this.”

Chris, who is currently unemployed but hopes to get a job in political risk management, walked an average 20-miles a day, stopping at camp sites or ‘respectful’ locations along the way.

On a couple of occasions he was also helped by strangers, who offered to cook him a meal or let him stay the night.

Chris has previously struggled with anxiety and depression and was keen to use the walk to find out more about himself.

He said: “I learnt a lot about my thought patterns and the way I motivate myself to carry on.

“Every day was so full of highs and lows which I had to ride through.

“It also positively heightened things like food, music and the beautiful scenery.

“I felt better in my body and my mental health consistently improved.”

After two-and-a-half months of walking, with just a few rest days, Chris arrived at John O’Groats on September 15.

Chris also used the walk to fundraise for mental health charity Mind, which he believes was an obvious choice, and collected more than £2,140 through his JustGiving page.

