Ketton wassailing event raises money for the air ambulance
Dozens of people supported a traditional wassailing event at a community orchard.
People banged saucepans, hung toast from the trees and poured mulled cider over the roots to promote a successful harvest at Hall Close in Ketton.
Around 70 people joined the celebration on Saturday, helping to raise £65 for the county’s air ambulance charity.
Organiser Mary Cade said: “It was a very successful event. The trees were beautifully lit with tealights, Ketton Community Choir sang some wassailing songs and we were joined by Rutland Morris.”
Ketton Handbell Ringers also performed in the porch of St Mary’s Church.
