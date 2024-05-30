They may not have won, but a retired couple who took part in BBC television show Race Across the World show say they would take part again.

Viewers watched Uppingham couple Stephen and Viv Redding cross the finish line in the BBC One show in fourth place last night (Wednesday).

The race saw five pairs attempting to complete a journey of nearly 10,000 miles from Northern Japan to the Indonesian island of Lombok in the fastest time — all with a limited budget and no access to the internet or a credit card.

Stephen and Viv Redding on Race Across The World. Photo: Studio Lambert/Screen Grab/BBC

The couple were beaten by Alfie and Owen, a pair of friends more than 40 years their junior who bagged the £20,000 prize money, but were lucky to even see the finish line. They were nearly eliminated in the fourth episode when the couple in fifth place was kicked out of the race.

Having previously told LincsOnline they were the “token old couple”, Stephen and Viv have now revealed they had been hit by health issues which hampered the last two legs of the journey and ultimately their chance to win.

“Make no bones about it, we are definitely competitive but I think we knew in our heart of hearts that we weren’t going to win,” said Stephen. “We realised about Jakarta-ish we’re not going to be able to push for the final win.

Stephen and Viv Redding on Race Across The World. Photo: Studio Lambert/Screen Grab/BBC

“We felt incredibly lucky to survive the elimination round but we were definitely waning towards the end.”

Although not shown on television, Stephen suffered from hernias and the couple both suffered from stomach bugs.

“At the time we just pushed on and got on with it but, looking back, it probably did affect our ability to go on and win it,” Stephen, 61, added.

“We are absolutely delighted for Alfie and Owen,” Viv added. “They are two youngsters and this win and experience will set them up for life. It was thoroughly well-deserved.”

Alfie and Owen on Race Across The World. Photo: Studio Lambert/Screen Grab/BBC

“They are even nicer in real life than they came across on television,” added Stephen.

At the end of each leg at the checkpoints, the participants put aside their racing spirit and became friends. A highlight since the programme finished for Stephen and Viv was the opportunity to meet up again with their friends from the show at last weekend’s Radio One’s Big Weekend festival in Luton, where thousands of fans of the programme also mobbed them.

“It was absolutely a special weekend. We got to see Coldplay and there were loads of people asking for selfies. It’s been such an exciting experience while the programme has been on,” Viv, 66, said.

“I think the reality is that we’re all so different that in real life we would never have met up and become friends but we have all shared this unique experience that has really bonded us. It’s so lovely to see everyone again.”

Stephen and Viv Redding on the Race Across The World reunion show. Photo: Studio Lambert/Screen Grab/BBC

They’re staying in touch via a series four WhatsApp group and even have plans to meet competitors from other series in the summer who inspired them to apply for the show in the first place.

“We are such big fans of the show and have watched it from episode one but it was the Canada series that really prompted us to apply,” recalls Stephen, a father-of-five.

Such was their love of the episode, the couple are now booking a trip in the coming days to travel across Canada in a campervan, finishing with an Alaskan cruise. They also want to interrail across Europe, visiting seven cities that Viv has never seen before.

“The race really opened our eyes to the world. In the press and the media it seems like everything is torn and broken but, no matter where you go, everyone wants the same - to be happy and to be loved,” said Stephen. “The people we met were absolutely fabulous - it didn’t matter about language barriers or anything like that.”

In every country, they encountered the same community spirit they have at home in Rutland, where they are members of Oakham Tennis Club and a bowls club, and also enjoy dance classes.

Stephen and Viv enjoyed a mud bath. Photo: BBC / Studio Lambert

The couple have taken the comments that they’ve attracted on social media in good jest, in particular jokes about the couple’s visits to spas as other participants raced along.

“It is a television show and it is all in the edit but we do love a spa,” laughed Stephen.

Stephen and Viv Redding on Race Across The World. Photo: Studio Lambert/Screen Grab/BBC

“Yes! We absolutely love a visit to Champneys,” Viv said. “Stephen looks a good massage!”

“We certainly weren’t embarrassed about anything that was aired but the children are saying they are traumatised from seeing quite so much of me on TV,” Stephen said. He was pictured naked enjoying a Japanese onsen in the opening episode.

In the final episode, Stephen and Viv stopped to enjoy a dance on the street as well, while singing along to Ed Sheeran.

“What you see is what you get with us and you can’t be anything but yourself on the television show,” said Stephen. “You’re filmed 24/7 for eight weeks - you just can’t have any inhibitions. I don’t have any anyway!

“We had so much fun and to be able to experience new things with each other, it was such a special time.”

Viv added that she wouldn’t have coped with anyone other than Stephen by her side.

“Stephen is my third husband and it was definitely third time lucky. I feel so lucky to have had this experience with him.

“We made memories to last for the rest of our lives and we can’t wait to make more.”

Reflecting on their experience, Stephen’s favourite location was Thailand and Viv’s favourite moment was seeing pink dolphins in Thailand - an emotional moment as she shared that she suffered a stroke following her last dolphin-watching experience.

“I thought the boat would be pink - I didn’t for one moment think it would be the dolphins,” said Viv. “They were absolutely stunning, the whole day was incredible and it was such a full circle moment. I will never forget it.”

And what would they say to people looking to apply for season five?

“What have you got to lose?” Stephen said. “It’s the experience of a lifetime but it was far far harder than we could ever have imagined.”

When the couple returned home, they said they felt jaded but having now recovered and watched the experience back, they’re ready to go again.

“It’s a bit like having a baby,” said Viv, a mother-of-two. “Afterwards you say you’re never going to do that again but once you’ve recovered, you’re ready to go.”

Stephen added: “We were very tired at the end but if I could, I’d love to do it again. We have got no regrets at all.”

