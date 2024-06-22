Home   Rutland   News   Article

Rutland Hall Hotel to open Four Roots Wellbeing ‘holistic escape’

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 22 June 2024

A wellbeing space giving a ‘holistic escape from daily life’ will open at a hotel.

Rutland Hall Hotel will welcome guests to Four Roots Wellbeing later this summer.

Four Roots is described as a four-hour guided journey with bathing, wellbeing treatments, meditation and refreshments, designed to rebalance the body and mind.

Rutland Hall Hotel is set on the shores of Rutland Water
Rutland Hall Hotel is set on the shores of Rutland Water

Director and general manager at the hotel on the shores of Rutland Water, Adrian Pickard, believes it's the ‘first of its kind’ and an experience which immerses guests in ‘pure euphoria’.

He said: “We are extremely excited to launch this brand-new experience, not only because it's such a unique and enriching offering, but also because it is totally inclusive.

“Four Roots wellbeing will deliver a gender-neutral, holistic escape from daily life.

Four Roots Wellbeing involves a bathing ceremony
Four Roots Wellbeing involves a bathing ceremony

“The diverse treatment menu means there’s something for everyone, regardless of ability and health challenges. From expectant mothers to individuals living with cancer, Four Roots will offer a bespoke wellbeing experience for all.”

The experience runs to an itinerary with a bathing ceremony, a personalised treatment including massages and facials, a meditation and salt room, and a dining experience with a two-course light meal or an afternoon tea.

Four Roots Wellbeing involves a personalised treatment
Four Roots Wellbeing involves a personalised treatment

