The man who wants to create a wildlife park in Rutland is on the bill for an event that attracts 12,000 visitors.

Hugh Vere Nicoll from Wild Rutland will speak about the project on the final day of Global Birdfair, a three-day festival taking place near Rutland Water from July 12 to 14.

His talk, to be delivered at midday on Sunday from from one of three lecture stages that will be busy throughout the event, will give the latest updates on Wild Rutland.

Chief executive officer of Wild Rutland, Hugh Vere Nicoll

Wild Rutland aims to return native species, such as lynx and wolves, to 1,000-acres of farmland between the Oakham bypass and Burley Wood.

Lectures at the festival cover local, national and global wildlife themes, from those affecting Rutland through to Patagonia and The Galapagos in South America, to Borneo in Asia, Botswana in Africa, and to Antarctica.

Wild Rutland is a sponsor of this year’s Global Birdfair event, which is organised by Tim Appleton. Tim is also leading advisor to the Wild Rutland project.

The Global Birdfair

Hugh said: “Tim’s important work towards raising over £42 million for BirdLife International conservation projects around the world, is a phenomenal achievement.

“As our plans to sympathetically establish this important education, conservation, wildlife and nature reserve near Oakham progress, we hope to further strengthen our partnership with Global Birdfair, the region’s and also one of the world’s foremost bird conservation events.”

He added: “Conservation will be at the heart of everything we do, should Wild Rutland be granted planning permission, and our approach along with Global Birdfair’s founder and organiser Tim Appleton is to encourage nature tourism to further promote Rutland as a centre of excellence for research, conservation and breeding of threatened UK species.”

Global BirdFair tickets are on sale, with ‘early bird dicounts available until Thursday. Under 18s accompanied by a paying adult can attend for free.

The Global Birdfair

Among the evening events are a quiz at the festival’s ‘pub’ from 7.30pm on the Friday.

This year the fair will be at Lyndon Top between Manton and Edith Weston.