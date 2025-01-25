A youth work enabler with ‘infectious enthusiasm’ has been presented with an award.

Nat Stiles was presented with an award by the High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole in Whissendine on Monday last week (January 13) for her work within the village youth group and church.

Nat, with the support of Rutland First, helped to set up the Whissendine Youth Group 18 months ago and has since grown it to a group of almost 20.

High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole handing over the certificate to Nat Stiles of Whissendine Youth Group

She was one of the initiators of Uppingham Youth Space, which now has a regular weekly attendance of 40 teenagers, and supported similar groups in Great Casterton and Ketton.

Nat, 44, said: “For me everything I do is from my faith within the church.

“I feel very much called to children and youth work through prayer, reflection and listening.

“At a time when people are moaning about children, it’s important to provide a safe space.”

She was nominated by Miles Williamson-Noble, chairperson of Rutland First, who commended her ‘infectious enthusiasm’ and time she gives to support children, while also being a mum-of-two and farmer’s wife.

He said: “Nat’s drive and genuine care to see a welcoming area ensures that young people soon feel comfortable and relaxed.

“She engenders trust and has an easy approachable manner so that she is often found helping to settle teenage arguments and cheer up those lacking a feeling of wellbeing.”

Table tennis is one of the activities at Whissendine Youth Group

At the Whissendine Youth Group young people play games, such as pool and table tennis, and take part in activities, including trips.

“There are no computers.

“What they really value is us spending time with them,” said Nat.

Nat is currently training for ordination within the church and will soon begin a curacy in Geddington.

Members of Whissendine Youth Group playing pool

In the Whissendine community she holds school worship sessions, bible reading groups and holiday activities.

