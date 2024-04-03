Beach goers were faced with a horrifying sight over the Easter weekend.

While visiting Moggs Eye near Skegness on Sunday (March 31), Grantham woman Lucy Baxter came across a dead pony on the seafront.

She said it was “utterly heartbreaking” to come across the animal.

The pony discovered by Lucy Baxter on Sunday, March 31.

Lincolnshire County Council, which oversees the area of the beach, confirmed it was notified of the pony yesterday (Tuesday, April 2) and will be moving it today (Wednesday, April 3).