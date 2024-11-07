A feisty meeting saw further information shared on a Lincolnshire site that is set to be used to house Afghans fleeing from conflict.

Last week, plans were revealed for Beckingham Rangers Training Camp to run under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) — housing citizens who worked for or with the UK Armed Forces in Afghanistan and their partner, dependent children, and additional family members.

Beckingham will be one of eight MOD training camps across the UK serving as a Reception, Staging and Onward Movement (RSOM) site, where the refugees will stay for around six to eight weeks to be medically checked over, registered with the Department for Work and Pensions, and take classes on English language and UK culture.

To provide the residents of Beckingham with further information relating to the scheme, a public meeting was held in the village hall last night (Wednesday), where members of the Armed Forces and partners assisting the scheme spoke to the 40 members of the public.

Leading the meeting was Colonel Karl Parfitt, commander of the home bank with responsibility of the sites, gave a presentation which gave more detail about the scheme and what would happen during the Afghans’ time there, whom he made clear were not asylum seekers, but “entitled persons” [EPs] who had been approved for the scheme by the Ministry of Defence.

Cnl Parfitt stated that the site would be operational as an ARAP for up to 12 months, during which time the rangers camp would be fully operational and there would be a maximum of up to 200 Afghan citizens there at a time, who would will stay for around six to eight weeks to be medically checked over, registered with the Department for Work and Pensions, and take classes on English language and UK culture.

This is multi-agency forum, with the support of North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, the NHS Integrated Care Board, Lincolnshire Police, the Home Office, East Midlands Council Strategic Partnership, with funding for the scheme coming from the Treasury’s reserves and the Home Office.

Speaking at the meeting was Haseeb Khuram, cultural advisor for the Beckingham ARAP, who had been granted asylum in 2013 as a former member of the Afghanistan military.

“I’m very grateful [that I was granted asylum],” Haseeb said, “I started a new career in London with my family and we were made so welcome into society.

“I started volunteering with the integration of refugees a few months ago, and we want this experience to help them integrate into the communities.”

Housing and social care provider MEARS Group will be providing support for the EPs and assisting them with life in the UK, by providing them with lessons in English speaking, culture, and recreational activities during their time at Beckingham.

There are plans to take the Afghans on trips out via mini bus into nearby Newark or Lincoln.

Lt Luca Mayo, commander of the Beckingham Rangers site, was also in attendance at the meeting to assure the members of the public on the safety of the EPs, and also residents in nearby Beckingham and Sutton.

Questions were then asked of the ARAP team, who confirmed that the first EPs would be arriving at the end of this month and the first flight is due around November 21.

When asked about precautions and protection from any “bad apple” families, Lt Mayo assured residents that all EPs would be asked to follow a behaviour code, and that any criminal activity by the EPs should be reported to the police.

Tensions rose when one resident asked what protection would be in place for the welfare and safety of his farm, as not all EPs would be “upstanding citizens” and he wanted to ensure that his family would be protected, as he had had issues when members of the travelling community had set up home near the Rangers camp.

Another member of the public accused him of tarring all of the EPs with the same brush, and a feisty exchange continued until Cnl Parfitt called for calm and reminded the resident that he had been given a phone number for the Beckingham Rangers to call with any concerns which would be answered 24 hours a day.

Other concerns were raised over the safety of the EPs themselves, especially as the A17 nearby is a very busy road, and over increased traffic down Woodgate Lane — the road that leads to the camp.

David Henretty, director and spokesman for MEARS, also gave an insight into the typical days for the EPs, which would see education in the mornings for the children and sporting activities in the afternoon, like a typical school day, with cultural and English lessons for adults held at different times to suit childcare needs — with road safety incorporated into this.

Stephanie Cartwright spoke in support of the scheme: “I really can’t foresee any problem with it at all.

“These people have had to flee Afghanistan, leaving other family members behind.

“I’m sure everyone has been vetted thoroughly, it’s not like having a travellers site on our doorstep. They risked their lives and now its payback time, sadly, there will be many who are still in hiding and fearing for their lives.”

Lt Mayo said that donations of toys and bicycles for the children arriving at the site would be welcomed, and that regular updates would be provided to Beckingham Parish Council.

Cnl Parfitt said that he felt the meeting went well:

“We’re happy to engage with the community and the scheme seems to have been well received by the residents.”

If anyone has any questions about the scheme, they can email the military team at Beckingham camp at sjcuk-lazurite-beckingham-mu@mod.gov.uk