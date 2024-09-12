The Prince of Wales returned to Lincolnshire to host a ceremony for the graduates who are following in his footsteps with the RAF.

Families watched on with pride as more than 50 cadets graduated at an event at RAF Cranwell today (Thursday).

William himself graduated from Cranwell in 2008 — keeping up a family tradition after his father, King Charles III, learned to fly at the Lincolnshire base in the 1970s.

The Prince of Wales was on good form chatting with RAF Cranwell graduates. Photo: David Dawson

The Prince of Wales took the time to speak to the graduates who will follow in his footsteps. Photo: David Dawson

The Prince of Wales was saluted by more than 50 new officers. Photo: David Dawson

The event also saw the Prince of Wales spend time with his aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who lives close by.

Photographer David Dawson was on hand to capture candid moments that the future King spent with the graduates and to witness the celebratory event in its full splendour.

The Prince of Wales acknowledged the royal salute of the new officers on the parade ground and told them the country would be relying on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”.

The Prince of Wales told the graduates that the country would be relying on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”. Photo: David Dawson

Sharing stories with the new graduates. Photo: David Dawson

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, speaks with graduates at RAF Cranwell. Photo: David Dawson

All smiles! The Prince of Wales is still sporting his new beard. Photo: David Dawson

The Prince of Wales took time to speak to the new officers. Photo: David Dawson

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, returned to the site of his own RAF training for the occasion. Photo: David Dawson

All eyes on the future king! The press pack was eager for a glimpse of the Prince of Wales at RAF Cranwell. Photo: David Dawson

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, wore his RAF uniform for the occasion. Photo: David Dawson

The ceremony was held at the parade ground. Photo: David Dawson

Graduates shared their stories with His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. Photo: David Dawson

Reviewing Officer, His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, attended the RAF Cranwell graduation ceremony. Photo: David Dawson

Serenading His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. Photo: David Dawson

The prince, wore his RAF uniform and was still sporting his summer beard.