Home   Sleaford   Article

Subscribe Now

Prince of Wales returns to Lincolnshire in RAF Cranwell graduation ceremony

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 17:26, 12 September 2024
 | Updated: 08:59, 13 September 2024

The Prince of Wales returned to Lincolnshire to host a ceremony for the graduates who are following in his footsteps with the RAF.

Families watched on with pride as more than 50 cadets graduated at an event at RAF Cranwell today (Thursday).

William himself graduated from Cranwell in 2008 — keeping up a family tradition after his father, King Charles III, learned to fly at the Lincolnshire base in the 1970s.

The Prince of Wales was on good form chatting with RAF Cranwell graduates. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales was on good form chatting with RAF Cranwell graduates. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales took the time to speak to the graduates who will follow in his footsteps. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales took the time to speak to the graduates who will follow in his footsteps. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales was saluted by more than 50 new officers. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales was saluted by more than 50 new officers. Photo: David Dawson

The event also saw the Prince of Wales spend time with his aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who lives close by.

Photographer David Dawson was on hand to capture candid moments that the future King spent with the graduates and to witness the celebratory event in its full splendour.

The Prince of Wales acknowledged the royal salute of the new officers on the parade ground and told them the country would be relying on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”.

The Prince of Wales told the graduates that the country would be relying on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales told the graduates that the country would be relying on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”. Photo: David Dawson
Sharing stories with the new graduates. Photo: David Dawson
Sharing stories with the new graduates. Photo: David Dawson
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, speaks with graduates at RAF Cranwell. Photo: David Dawson
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, speaks with graduates at RAF Cranwell. Photo: David Dawson
All smiles! The Prince of Wales is still sporting his new beard. Photo: David Dawson
All smiles! The Prince of Wales is still sporting his new beard. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales took time to speak to the new officers. Photo: David Dawson
The Prince of Wales took time to speak to the new officers. Photo: David Dawson
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, returned to the site of his own RAF training for the occasion. Photo: David Dawson
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, returned to the site of his own RAF training for the occasion. Photo: David Dawson
All eyes on the future king! The press pack was eager for a glimpse of the Prince of Wales at RAF Cranwell. Photo: David Dawson
All eyes on the future king! The press pack was eager for a glimpse of the Prince of Wales at RAF Cranwell. Photo: David Dawson
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, wore his RAF uniform for the occasion. Photo: David Dawson
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, wore his RAF uniform for the occasion. Photo: David Dawson
The ceremony was held at the parade ground. Photo: David Dawson
The ceremony was held at the parade ground. Photo: David Dawson
Graduates shared their stories with His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. Photo: David Dawson
Graduates shared their stories with His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. Photo: David Dawson
Reviewing Officer, His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales
Reviewing Officer, His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, attended the RAF Cranwell graduation ceremony. Photo: David Dawson
His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, attended the RAF Cranwell graduation ceremony. Photo: David Dawson
Serenading His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. Photo: David Dawson
Serenading His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. Photo: David Dawson

The prince, wore his RAF uniform and was still sporting his summer beard.

Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Sleaford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE