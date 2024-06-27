Meet the candidates standing to be your MP in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency

Here the candidates standing for the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency set out why you should vote for them in the General Election on July 4.

Each candidate was offered the chance to provide 250 words.

Ben Jackson is standing as the Reform UK candidate in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency

Martin Blake - Green Party

Martin Blake did not respond by the deadline set.

Ben Jackson - Reform UK

I was born and raised in Louth and educated at Caistor Grammar School until my A-levels. Following this I graduated from Leeds University with a degree in Computer Science which started me on my career in IT. After working in Leeds for many years, followed by several more years in the London area, I returned home to Lincolnshire in 2014 and now live just outside Lincoln.

Like many of you I voted to leave the European Union, and I expected the politicians to carry out our orders without fuss. However they did not. That spurred me to join the Brexit Party in 2019 to campaign in the European Parliament elections, which we won, and later in the general election of 2019.

I hoped that I would never have to campaign again because Boris should have led us into a period of stability and prosperity. But sadly things have not turned out like we all hoped. So, I applied to Reform UK to ensure the people have a choice of a candidate who truly believes in conservative and libertarian values.

I believe that free market economics are the only proven path to prosperity, central state control only causes poverty and misery. Our hard-won liberty and freedoms should not be given up, with freedom of speech being the most valuable and most at threat. And, of course, the colossal civilization-changing immigration into our nation must be heavily reduced and controlled.

Dr Caroline Johnson is standing as the Conservative Party candidate in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency

Dr Caroline Johnson - Conservative Party

It's the honour of my life to have represented Sleaford and North Hykeham since 2016. I've delivered millions of pounds of funding and made your voices heard in Westminster.

The North Hykeham Relief Road will be built next year - bringing enormous benefits. I was delighted to secure £110 million of funding to build this dual carriageway.

I am a children’s doctor and I have led successful healthcare campaigns in Parliament, including on NHS dentistry and the rise in teen vaping.

I’ve championed investment in our schools to provide the best learning environments, including the complete transformation of Sir William Robertson Academy in the School Rebuilding Programme.

As a farmer’s wife, I care deeply about our food security. I've campaigned against massive solar farms on swathes of Lincolnshire’s prime farmland. The Conservatives have been clear we will protect our best farmland.

I am fully committed to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP. We enshrined the Armed Forces Covenant into law and introduced the Veteran ID card.

I back measures to protect pensioners with the Triple Lock Plus, and deliver the largest ever expansion of free childcare for local families.

I have strongly supported tougher measures to tackle illegal immigration, including over the jurisdiction of foreign courts.

I've lived locally for over 20 years, raise my children locally and have family deeply rooted in Lincolnshire. I have a track record of local action and will continue to deliver for Sleaford and North Hykeham. Vote Conservative on July 4.

Hanif Khan is standing as the Labour Party candidate in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency

Hanif Khan - Labour Party

For decades Lincolnshire has been grossly underfunded – residents are desperate for the change that’s

needed here. If elected as MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, I’ll start my Agenda for Change

straightaway:

• Safer streets, more police

• Get our NHS back on its feet

• Opportunities for young people

• Climate leadership, cheaper energy, greener, healthier and cleaner

• Rebuild the economy, transport and bring in Investment

I’ll fight the Tories on their record – a record of decline that’s left people across our communities and across our country worse off and demoralised. I'll demand more affordable and social homes, fair funding, a hospital, skills training, infrastructure and social justice.

I ‘ve been inspired to stand for Parliament by a deep-seated commitment to serve the community. From an early age I’ve been a volunteer for charities in the UK and abroad. This experience has been crucial in enabling me to connect with people.

I want to actively contribute to positive change. I was a Councillor for eight years and that experience has shaped my understanding of what’s needed for the wellbeing of residents. The opportunity to address broader issues and make a lasting impact on a larger scale motivates me to continue my journey in public service, fostering a more inclusive, prosperous future for all.

Only a Labour government can provide the necessary hope. Please grant me the opportunity to serve as your representative in Parliament. Vote for change – vote Labour!

Robert Oates is standing as the Lincolnshire Independents candidate in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency

Robert Oates - Lincolnshire Independents

As a local resident I know first hand what our community needs. As a Sleaford town councillor, I work to make the town an even better place. As a North Kesteven District councillor I have supported many initiatives to improve our district for everyone.

But we suffer from underfunding of the NHS, schools, police, transport and more. The Conservatives take your vote of granted. If elected, I will speak up in Parliament for Sleaford and North Hykeham to get our fair share of the national budget.

New houses are being built in our towns and villages without the necessary facilities such as GP practices, schools, shops, nurseries, and community halls. I will work for stronger planning laws to prevent that happening.

I support more renewable energy to lower your bills and combat climate change. But I oppose covering our farmland in solar industry to supply electricity for areas down south.

National party candidates are coming here from far and wide to make promises they cannot keep. I make only one promise, if elected I will work for you not a party boss and make the case in Parliament for Sleaford and North Hykeham to get a better deal from government.

The last Parliament had more Independent MPs that Liberal Democrats, in the next there could be 100 Independent MPs. If elected, I will collaborate with them to influence government and get the action needed for our communities.

Follow me on Facebook at Councillor Robert Oates.

Matthew Wimmington is the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency

Matthew Wimmington - Liberal Democrats

Matthew Winnington is the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

An experienced councillor and campaigner with roots in Kesteven going back many generations, Matthew is committed to bringing the change the people in the constituency need.

As a former civil servant Matthew understands how national government works and working in the charity sector for the last decade he’s seen the effect swingeing Conservative cuts have had on communities across the country, including in Sleaford and North Hykeham, and the real change that needs to happen to put this right.

Getting a better deal for carers, tackling sewage dumping, free personal social care and a fair deal for rural communities are Matthew’s priorities for Sleaford and North Hykeham. With his experience of making a difference for communities he knows how to do that for the people of the constituency and will work with them to secure a more positive future.